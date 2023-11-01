Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Phillip Ash, commanding officer of the 1st Marine Corps District, presents a unit challenge coin to Staff Sgt. Anthony Haley, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Augusta, Recruiting Station Boston, Jan. 11, 2023. Haley earned the title of Rookie Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2022, through his efforts in Presque Isle, Maine. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

