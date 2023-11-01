Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year

    PRESQUE ISLE, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Phillip Ash, commanding officer of the 1st Marine Corps District, greets Staff Sgt. Anthony Haley, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Augusta, Recruiting Station Boston, Jan. 11, 2023. Haley earned the title of Rookie Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2022, through his efforts in Presque Isle, Maine. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7586806
    VIRIN: 230111-M-CQ544-0001
    Resolution: 749x915
    Size: 241.14 KB
    Location: PRESQUE ISLE, ME, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year
    Recruiting Station Boston rewards Rookie Recruiter of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    usmc
    recruiter
    Marines
    award
    Rookie Recruiter of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT