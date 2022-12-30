Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gregory Baker retirement ceremony photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Gregory Baker retirement ceremony photo

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Gregory Baker receives a pin from his wife during a retirement ceremony Dec. 30, 2022. In 1974, Baker was the first civilian selected to attend Squadron Officer School in residence. He also had learning opportunities at Air Command Staff College and the Academic Instructors Course. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

