Gregory Baker and Ginny Zipen, Chief, International Engagements Branch show a photo to the audience during a retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 30, 2022. Baker’s career began on June 9, 1969, as an assistant professor of language at what is now known as the International Officer School. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7586786 VIRIN: 221230-F-XM554-1037 Resolution: 7387x4925 Size: 2.24 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gregory Baker Retirment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.