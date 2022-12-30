Gregory Baker and Ginny Zipen, Chief, International Engagements Branch show a photo to the audience during a retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 30, 2022. Baker’s career began on June 9, 1969, as an assistant professor of language at what is now known as the International Officer School. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7586786
|VIRIN:
|221230-F-XM554-1037
|Resolution:
|7387x4925
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gregory Baker Retirment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT