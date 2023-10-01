Palehorse Troop Training Exercise

The photo displays an HK M110 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle, left, and an M4A1 carbine in front of U.S. Soldiers with Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment ahead of a training exercise on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

