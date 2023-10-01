Palehorse Troop Training Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Diego Villagomes with Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment smiles for a photo as he gets ready to move a Stryker Fighting Vehicle for a training exercise on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

