    Palehorse Troop Training Exercise [Image 8 of 19]

    Palehorse Troop Training Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Diego Villagomes with Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment smiles for a photo as he gets ready to move a Stryker Fighting Vehicle for a training exercise on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7586754
    VIRIN: 230110-A-HE359-0124
    Resolution: 7160x4773
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palehorse Troop Training Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

