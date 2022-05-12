Kristin Jones Maia stands for a photo at the headquarters of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., Dec. 5, 2022. Jones Maia, a former Army combat medic, is currently a product manager at USAMMDA’s Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7586766 VIRIN: 221205-A-PJ332-003 Resolution: 3479x5218 Size: 7.78 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development [Image 2 of 2], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.