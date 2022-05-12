Kristin Jones Maia stands for a photo at the headquarters of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), Fort Detrick, Md., Dec. 5, 2022. Jones Maia has a passion for learning, and it shows. As a product manager and go-to expert at Fort Detrick’s U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), she leads a development team focused on battlefield burn treatments. “As a former medic, working at the leading edge of medical development efforts is meaningful and fulfilling,” said Jones Maia. “It enables better treatment for casualties on the battlefield, while also supporting and equipping the medics of the future.” (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7586765
|VIRIN:
|221205-A-PJ332-002
|Resolution:
|5298x3532
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development [Image 2 of 2], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
