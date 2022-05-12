Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development [Image 1 of 2]

    Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Kristin Jones Maia stands for a photo at the headquarters of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), Fort Detrick, Md., Dec. 5, 2022. Jones Maia has a passion for learning, and it shows. As a product manager and go-to expert at Fort Detrick’s U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), she leads a development team focused on battlefield burn treatments. “As a former medic, working at the leading edge of medical development efforts is meaningful and fulfilling,” said Jones Maia. “It enables better treatment for casualties on the battlefield, while also supporting and equipping the medics of the future.” (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7586765
    VIRIN: 221205-A-PJ332-002
    Resolution: 5298x3532
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development [Image 2 of 2], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development
    Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former medic excels at academics, leads medical, burn treatment development

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT