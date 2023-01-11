Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation January 11, 2023. [Image 2 of 12]

    Airborne Operation January 11, 2023.

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Frida Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, January 11, 2023.  The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

