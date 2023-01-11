Airborne Operation January 11, 2023.

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, , 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Frida Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, January 11, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

