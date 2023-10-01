Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 visits Makin Island

Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, left, speaks with Lt. Nathan Hand, center, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryan Threaux on the flight deck during a visit to the ship Jan 10, 2023. Melson is a prior commanding officer of Makin Island, and is now referred to as ‘Raider 6’ by the ship’s crew. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

