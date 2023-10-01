Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 visits Makin Island [Image 6 of 6]

    Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 visits Makin Island

    SINGAPORE

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, left, speaks with Lt. Nathan Hand, center, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryan Threaux on the flight deck during a visit to the ship Jan 10, 2023. Melson is a prior commanding officer of Makin Island, and is now referred to as ‘Raider 6’ by the ship’s crew. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 03:12
    Location: SG
    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI

