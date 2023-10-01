Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 visits Makin Island

From left to right, Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Capt. Justin Kubu, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 7, Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 and Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) pose for a photo on the flight deck during a visit to the ship, Jan. 10, 2023. Melson is a prior commanding officer of Makin Island, and is now referred to as ‘Raider 6’ by the ship’s crew. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

