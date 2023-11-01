Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers [Image 3 of 4]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers

    FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Zach McDermott, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilots, flies the WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif., Jan. 11. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 02:11
    Photo ID: 7586389
    VIRIN: 230111-F-WF462-1050
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FOLSOM, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers
    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers
    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers
    Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT