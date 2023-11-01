Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, checks the readings from a dropsonde released during an Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif., Jan. 11. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 02:11
|Photo ID:
|7586384
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-WF462-1013
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|FOLSOM, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
