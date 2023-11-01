Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers

Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, checks the readings from a dropsonde released during an Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif., Jan. 11. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023
Location: FOLSOM, CA, US