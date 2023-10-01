USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Handling Evolution

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class William Crank, left, from Redding, Pennsylvania, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Aaron Hanks, from Carson City, Nevada, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), load a Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) into a RAM launcher during a missile handling evolution while underway, Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)e Pursley)

