    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Handling Evolution [Image 2 of 5]

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Darius Brown, right, from Riverside, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), operates an electronic crank to position a missile into a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher while underway, Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 00:26
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Fire Controlman
    Ram Launcher
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Handling
    NATO Launcher

