Dru Hill member Scola poses for a selfie with an audience member during the group’s concert Jan. 10 at the Camp Zama Community Club at Camp Zama, Japan. The group was in Japan as part of a tour of U.S. military bases in Asia in conjunction with Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army photo by Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7586223
|VIRIN:
|230110-A-PR478-020
|Resolution:
|4852x3511
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hit R&B group Dru Hill puts on soulful, energetic show at Camp Zama [Image 9 of 9], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
