Dru Hill member Tao extends his hand to an audience member while singing during the group’s concert Jan. 10 at the Camp Zama Community Club at Camp Zama, Japan. The group was in Japan as part of a tour of U.S. military bases in Asia in conjunction with Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army photo by Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Japan)

