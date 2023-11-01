Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Dru Hill Concert in Yokosuka [Image 4 of 8]

    Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Dru Hill Concert in Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2023) — Members of the R&B band Dru Hill perform a 25th anniversary concert hosted by Armes Forces Entertainment at the Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    This work, Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Dru Hill Concert in Yokosuka [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces
    Entertainment
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Dru Hill

