Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Dru Hill Concert in Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2023) — Members of the R&B band Dru Hill perform a 25th anniversary concert hosted by Armes Forces Entertainment at the Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

