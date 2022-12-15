U.S. Coast Guard and FSM Maritime Wing members conduct a tabletop exercise to test the mechanics of using the enhanced shiprider agreement in Pohnpei, FSM, Dec. 12-15, 2022. The expanded agreement was signed between the Federated States of Micronesia and the United States in October, supporting stronger bilateral maritime law enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7586023
|VIRIN:
|221215-G-G0020-035
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia conduct tabletop exercise under expanded bilateral agreement [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia exercise, execute boardings under expanded bilateral agreement
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT