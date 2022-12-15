U.S. Coast Guard and FSM Maritime Wing members conduct a tabletop exercise to test the mechanics of using the enhanced shiprider agreement in Pohnpei, FSM, Dec. 12-15, 2022. The expanded agreement was signed between the Federated States of Micronesia and the United States in October, supporting stronger bilateral maritime law enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7586023 VIRIN: 221215-G-G0020-035 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.04 MB Location: FM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia conduct tabletop exercise under expanded bilateral agreement [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.