    U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia conduct tabletop exercise under expanded bilateral agreement [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia conduct tabletop exercise under expanded bilateral agreement

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard and FSM Maritime Wing members conduct a tabletop exercise to test the mechanics of using the enhanced shiprider agreement in Pohnpei, FSM, Dec. 12-15, 2022. The expanded agreement was signed between the Federated States of Micronesia and the United States in October, supporting stronger bilateral maritime law enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7586023
    VIRIN: 221215-G-G0020-035
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: FM
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia conduct tabletop exercise under expanded bilateral agreement [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

