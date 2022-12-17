U.S. Coast Guard exercises newly expanded bilateral agreement with Federated States of Micronesia

Lt. j.g. Mary Sims of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), reviews documents with the master of a Federated States of Micronesia-flagged fishing vessel during a fisheries boarding in the Federated States of Micronesia exclusive economic zone on Dec. 17, 2022, under the newly expanded bilateral agreement. The expanded agreement builds on the existing bilateral shiprider agreement between the two countries. It establishes procedures for authorizing the U.S. to conduct maritime law enforcement boardings on behalf of FSM to combat illicit maritime activity when an FSM law enforcement officer is not present. More specifically, the agreement provides a coordinating mechanism and process for U.S. law enforcement personnel to work with the FSM National Police, Division of Border Control and Maritime Surveillance to receive approval from the FSM to act under the agreement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

