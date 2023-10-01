GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 10, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Anthony Perez, right, a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Seaman student, simulates identifying bearing and movement of a contact while out at sea, to Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Andrade, front, a Surface Common Core (SCC) instructor at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL), during SCC Core at USS Whitehat, an onsite ship simulator. SCC and Boatswain Mate “A” school, both absorbed by SWESC GL in April 2021, offers junior sailors the opportunity to receive hands on training about basic seamanship skills prior to reporting to their first command. Each school learns these skills by participating in classroom training and labs utilizing the USS Whitehat. The students are able to learn everything from basic line handling skills to underway replenishment operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Cory Asato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 7585537 VIRIN: 230110-N-O0032-1086 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 897.23 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Common Core reviews Navigation Fundamentals with PACT Seamen [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.