    Surface Common Core reviews Navigation Fundamentals with PACT Seamen [Image 2 of 4]

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 10, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Andrade, right, a Surface Common Core (SCC) instructor at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL), explains how to use the interactive electronic training guide to assess the bearing of the simulated surface contact to a ship’s position to Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Seaman students during SCC Core at USS Whitehat, an onsite ship simulator. SCC and Boatswain Mate “A” school, both absorbed by SWESC GL in April 2021, offers junior sailors the opportunity to receive hands on training about basic seamanship skills prior to reporting to their first command. Each school learns these skills by participating in classroom training and labs utilizing the USS Whitehat. The students are able to learn everything from basic line handling skills to underway replenishment operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Cory Asato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:00
    Photo ID: 7585535
    VIRIN: 230110-N-O0032-1042
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Common Core reviews Navigation Fundamentals with PACT Seamen [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boatswain’s Mate
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes
    Surface Common Core
    Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Seaman

