    CSAF and CMSAF visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 2 of 4]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. holds a discussion with junior enlisted Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023. Brown and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Spangdahlem AB on their way back from an overseas tour to engage with Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and U.S. allies and partners within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 7585343
    VIRIN: 230110-F-YT894-1044
    Resolution: 6848x4565
    Size: 17.05 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

