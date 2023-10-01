Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass prepare to greet 52nd Fighter Wing leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023. Brown and Bass held a discussion with Airmen from across Spangdahlem AB to discuss matters affecting junior enlisted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7585342
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-YT894-1003
|Resolution:
|7333x4889
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT