    USNCC Briefs at Ft. George G. Meade [Image 1 of 5]

    USNCC Briefs at Ft. George G. Meade

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Naval Community College, briefs Sailors stationed at Fort George G. Meade, Md., on January 10, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:35
    Photo ID: 7585250
    VIRIN: 230110-N-YC738-1013
    Resolution: 4383x3131
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Briefs at Ft. George G. Meade [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brief
    Engagement
    Navy
    Education
    USNCC

