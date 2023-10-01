A Sailor takes notes while Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Naval Community College, briefs Sailors stationed at Fort George G. Meade, Md., on January 10, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:35 Photo ID: 7585252 VIRIN: 230110-N-YC738-1037 Resolution: 4297x3069 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC Briefs at Ft. George G. Meade [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.