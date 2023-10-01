Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DIVARTY ADAM/BAE Cell Conducts Division Wide Training [Image 3 of 3]

    25th DIVARTY ADAM/BAE Cell Conducts Division Wide Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. David Block 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 25th DIVARTY ADAM/BAE cell conducts Air Defense Command Post Training in early January of 2023 with counterparts across the 25th Infantry Division. Subject matter covered includes proper grounding techniques, operations of systems within the shelter, outside integration of said systems with other ground force assets as well as the physical connections linking them together. The training met the overall objective of increasing 14 series Air Defense development across the Division.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:35
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    DIVARTY
    25th Infantry Division Artillery

