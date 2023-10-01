25th DIVARTY ADAM/BAE Cell Conducts Division Wide Training

Chief Warrant Officer Two Whitney R. Smiley looks on as the 25th DIVARTY ADAM/BAE cell conducts Air Defense Command Post Training in early January of 2023 with counterparts across the 25th Infantry Division. Subject matter covered includes proper grounding techniques, operations of systems within the shelter, outside integration of said systems with other ground force assets as well as the physical connections linking them together. The training met the overall objective of increasing 14 series Air Defense development across the Division.

