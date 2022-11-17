Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Employee Launches Career Through Collaboration with College of Charleston [Image 2 of 2]

    NIWC Atlantic Employee Launches Career Through Collaboration with College of Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    221117-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (November 17, 2022) Brianna Brunson, a data scientist, was hired as a New Professional by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic just two months after graduating from the College of Charleston (CofC) this past May with a master’s degree in Mathematical Sciences and a concentration in Statistics. Brunson was a mentee in a recent academic collaboration effort between NIWC Atlantic and the College of Charleston (CofC) that now enables high school and college students to gain real-world research experience and career field knowledge that not only leads to job opportunities, but also provides information warfare capabilities that protect the lives and medical information of millions of warfighters and their dependents. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:12
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
