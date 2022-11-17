221117-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (November 17, 2022) Brianna Brunson, a data scientist, was hired as a New Professional by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic just two months after graduating from the College of Charleston (CofC) this past May with a master’s degree in Mathematical Sciences and a concentration in Statistics. Brunson was a mentee in a recent academic collaboration effort between NIWC Atlantic and the College of Charleston (CofC) that now enables high school and college students to gain real-world research experience and career field knowledge that not only leads to job opportunities, but also provides information warfare capabilities that protect the lives and medical information of millions of warfighters and their dependents. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 7584380 VIRIN: 220110-N-GB257-002 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 548.14 KB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Employee Launches Career Through Collaboration with College of Charleston [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.