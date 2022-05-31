Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Employee Spearheads Collaboration with College of Charleston to Mentor Students [Image 1 of 2]

    NIWC Atlantic Employee Spearheads Collaboration with College of Charleston to Mentor Students

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220531-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (May 31, 2022) Erin Langenstein, data innovation deputy for NIWC Atlantic’s Medical Information Delivery (MID) team, is doing work vital toward saving the lives of service members and Veterans, and serves as a role model for students in the Lowcountry pursuing STEM careers. Langenstein, who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mathematics and Statistics from the College of Charleston (CofC), has spearheaded an academic collaboration effort between NIWC Atlantic and the CofC that now enables high school and college students to gain real-world research experience and career field knowledge that not only leads to job opportunities, but also provides information warfare capabilities that protect the lives and medical information of millions of warfighters and their dependents. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/ Released)

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Employee Spearheads Collaboration with College of Charleston to Mentor Students [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVY
    #STEM
    #COFC
    #NAVWAR

