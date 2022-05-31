NIWC Atlantic Employee Spearheads Collaboration with College of Charleston to Mentor Students

220531-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (May 31, 2022) Erin Langenstein, data innovation deputy for NIWC Atlantic’s Medical Information Delivery (MID) team, is doing work vital toward saving the lives of service members and Veterans, and serves as a role model for students in the Lowcountry pursuing STEM careers. Langenstein, who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mathematics and Statistics from the College of Charleston (CofC), has spearheaded an academic collaboration effort between NIWC Atlantic and the CofC that now enables high school and college students to gain real-world research experience and career field knowledge that not only leads to job opportunities, but also provides information warfare capabilities that protect the lives and medical information of millions of warfighters and their dependents. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/ Released)

