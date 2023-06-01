NORFOLK, Virginia (January 6, 2023) A tugboat assists Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) as it conducts an emergent dry-docking at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk for repairs. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 7584326 VIRIN: 230106-N-HD161-0002 Resolution: 3000x1687 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Emergent Docking [Image 2 of 2], by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.