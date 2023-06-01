Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Emergent Docking

    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Emergent Docking

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (January 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) conducts a dry-docking at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk for emergent repairs. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released).

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7584325
    VIRIN: 230106-N-HD161-0001
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Emergent Docking
    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Emergent Docking

    NASSCO
    USS Laboon
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

