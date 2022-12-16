Members of the Martin Luther King Singers pose for a picture at Philomena Reed’s backyard (Greenwood neighborhood on Fort Lewis, circa 1974) during one of their get-togethers. (Photo courtesy of Anitra Reed)
This work, Martin Luther King Singers: A gospel choir’s legacy on JBLM [Image 3 of 3], by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Martin Luther King Singers: A gospel choir’s legacy on JBLM
