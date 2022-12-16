Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Singers: A gospel choir’s legacy on JBLM [Image 2 of 3]

    Martin Luther King Singers: A gospel choir’s legacy on JBLM

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Edzel Butac 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Newspaper clipping of an article depicting the Martin Luther King Singers performing in Olympia for the late former first lady Betty Ford and her entourage, including the late actress, Zsa Zsa Gabor. (Courtesy of Anitra Reed)

    Department of Defense
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Chaplains Corps
    JBLM News

