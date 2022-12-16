Newspaper clipping of an article depicting the Martin Luther King Singers performing in Olympia for the late former first lady Betty Ford and her entourage, including the late actress, Zsa Zsa Gabor. (Courtesy of Anitra Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 13:43 Photo ID: 7584219 VIRIN: 221216-D-FA415-992 Resolution: 1505x985 Size: 350.85 KB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Luther King Singers: A gospel choir’s legacy on JBLM [Image 3 of 3], by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.