U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kenneth Rivera-Ithier, a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element member with the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo Jan. 8, 2023, in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Rivera-Ithier used his military training to assist him in saving the life of a family member over the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 Airman saves family member's life at Christmas