Airman saves family member’s life at Christmas

U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kenneth Rivera-Ithier, left, a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element member with the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, teaches Airmen proper ways to dress wounds, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course Jan. 8, 2023, in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Rivera-Ithier, also a TCCC instructor for the Wing, used his military training to assist him in saving the life of a family member over the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

