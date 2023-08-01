Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman saves family member’s life at Christmas [Image 2 of 2]

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kenneth Rivera-Ithier, left, a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element member with the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, teaches Airmen proper ways to dress wounds, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course Jan. 8, 2023, in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Rivera-Ithier, also a TCCC instructor for the Wing, used his military training to assist him in saving the life of a family member over the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Air Assault
    PA National Guard
    PANG

