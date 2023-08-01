U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kenneth Rivera-Ithier, left, a Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element member with the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, teaches Airmen proper ways to dress wounds, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course Jan. 8, 2023, in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Rivera-Ithier, also a TCCC instructor for the Wing, used his military training to assist him in saving the life of a family member over the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7584204
|VIRIN:
|230108-Z-OL842-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Airman saves family member’s life at Christmas [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman saves family member’s life at Christmas
