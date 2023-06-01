Army Medical Research Development Command CG updates USAMMDA team

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tony McQueen, commanding general of the Medical Research and Development Command, speaks with team members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., Jan. 6, 2023. During the presentation, McQueen provided the team with an update on the ongoing transition to the Defense Health Agency. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

