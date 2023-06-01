Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medical Research Development Command CG updates USAMMDA team [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Medical Research Development Command CG updates USAMMDA team

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tony McQueen, commanding general of the Medical Research and Development Command, speaks with team members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., Jan. 6, 2023. During the presentation, McQueen provided the team with an update on the ongoing transition to the Defense Health Agency. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    This work, Army Medical Research Development Command CG updates USAMMDA team [Image 3 of 3], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

