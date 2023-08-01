Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Relinquishment of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Relinquishment of Command ceremony

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Ling, Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the organizational colors from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Barra, outgoing Commanding General of the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Jan. 8, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The 451st was Barra’s last assignment encompassing a 33 year career both in active duty and the Army Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

