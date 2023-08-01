U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Ling, Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, awards U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Barra, outgoing Commanding General of the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), with the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe award Jan. 8, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe recognizes individuals who have served the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps with demonstrated integrity, moral character and professional competence over a sustained period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7584098
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-EV810-1038
|Resolution:
|3148x2095
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Relinquishment of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
