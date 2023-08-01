U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Ling, Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, awards U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Barra, outgoing Commanding General of the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), with the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe award Jan. 8, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe recognizes individuals who have served the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps with demonstrated integrity, moral character and professional competence over a sustained period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 7584098 VIRIN: 230108-F-EV810-1038 Resolution: 3148x2095 Size: 1.99 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Relinquishment of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.