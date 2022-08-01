West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute

West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) Sgt. Bradley Parker Walls provided first-responder assistance for two separate emergencies during his commute to work on Dec. 26, 2022, including calling 911 after noticing smoke coming from his neighbor's home. Walls (right) assists the neighbor, Joey Boone, in cleaning up smoke damage. (courtesy photo)

