Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute [Image 2 of 2]

    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute

    LEWISBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) Sgt. Bradley Parker Walls provided first-responder assistance for two separate emergencies during his commute to work on Dec. 26, 2022, including calling 911 after noticing smoke coming from his neighbor's home. Walls (right) assists the neighbor, Joey Boone, in cleaning up smoke damage. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 7584041
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-TB920-0003
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 267 KB
    Location: LEWISBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute
    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hero
    citizen Soldier
    first responder
    community
    WVNG
    WVARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT