West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) Sgt. Bradley Parker Walls provided first-responder assistance for two separate emergencies on Dec. 26, 2022, while commuting to his State Active Duty position in Beaver, West Virginia. Walls quickly called 911 after noticing a neighbor’s house fire and then provided life-saving actions as he was first on scene at a severe two-vehicle accident. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris)
01.05.2023
01.10.2023
|7584040
|230105-A-TB920-457
|2075x1557
|651.93 KB
LEWISBURG, WV, US
|2
|2
West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute
