    West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute [Image 1 of 2]

    LEWISBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) Sgt. Bradley Parker Walls provided first-responder assistance for two separate emergencies on Dec. 26, 2022, while commuting to his State Active Duty position in Beaver, West Virginia. Walls quickly called 911 after noticing a neighbor’s house fire and then provided life-saving actions as he was first on scene at a severe two-vehicle accident. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris)

    This work, West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hero
    citizen Soldier
    first responder
    community
    WVNG
    WVARNG

