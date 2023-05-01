West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) Sgt. Bradley Parker Walls provided first-responder assistance for two separate emergencies on Dec. 26, 2022, while commuting to his State Active Duty position in Beaver, West Virginia. Walls quickly called 911 after noticing a neighbor’s house fire and then provided life-saving actions as he was first on scene at a severe two-vehicle accident. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zoe Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 11:10 Photo ID: 7584040 VIRIN: 230105-A-TB920-457 Resolution: 2075x1557 Size: 651.93 KB Location: LEWISBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Virginia National Guard Soldier responds to two emergencies in one night during commute [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.