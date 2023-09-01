Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 9, 2023.



Vasiliadis served in the Air Force for 30 years and was a highly decorated fighter pilot. A Vietnam veteran, he earned two Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, five Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Purple Heart, and 30 Air Medals.



Vasiliadis’ son, Douglas, received the flag from his father’s funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

