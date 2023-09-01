Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7 [Image 31 of 31]

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 9, 2023.

    Vasiliadis served in the Air Force for 30 years and was a highly decorated fighter pilot. A Vietnam veteran, he earned two Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, five Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Purple Heart, and 30 Air Medals.

    Vasiliadis’ son, Douglas, received the flag from his father’s funeral service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7583828
    VIRIN: 230109-A-IW468-549
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7 [Image 31 of 31], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Charles Vasiliadis in Section 7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT