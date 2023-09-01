Army CIO visits 2d TSB

Dr. Raj G. Iyer, Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform in the Office of the Secretary of the Army, poses with the following 2d Theater Signal Brigade members after recognizes their outstanding contributions to the brigade's theater communications mission during a visit to USAG Wiesbaden, Germany January 9, 2023:



- Sgt. Julius Enriquez

- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Lee

- 2d Lt. Josiah Turner

- Bjoern Geschka

- Lt. Col. Jackson Lee



As CIO, Dr. Iyer serves as the principal advisor to and directs all matters representing the Secretary of the Army relating to Information Management/ Information Technology. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photos by Candy Knight)

