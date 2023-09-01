Army CIO visits 2d TSB

Dr. Raj G. Iyer, the Army Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform in the Office of the Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, Chief Information Security Officer, receive organizational mission briefs and updates from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions during a visit to USAG Wiesbaden January 9, 2023. As the Army Chief Information Officer, Dr. Iyer serves as the principal advisor to and directs all matters representing the Secretary of the Army relating to Information Management/ Information Technology. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

