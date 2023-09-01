Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army CIO visits 2d TSB [Image 2 of 5]

    Army CIO visits 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Dr. Raj G. Iyer, the Army Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform in the Office of the Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, Chief Information Security Officer, receive organizational mission briefs and updates from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions during a visit to USAG Wiesbaden January 9, 2023. As the Army Chief Information Officer, Dr. Iyer serves as the principal advisor to and directs all matters representing the Secretary of the Army relating to Information Management/ Information Technology. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7583695
    VIRIN: 230109-A-FX425-2202
    Resolution: 5631x1554
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army CIO visits 2d TSB [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army CIO visits 2d TSB
    Army CIO visits 2d TSB
    Army CIO visits 2d TSB
    Army CIO visits 2d TSB
    Army CIO visits 2d TSB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    ArmyCIO
    LeadershipProfessionalDevelopment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT