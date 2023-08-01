Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I. [Image 6 of 7]

    IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230108-N-UL352-1253 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 8, 2023) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel, guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) and an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, operate in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned
    IMSC
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)
    Sentinel Shield
    Saildrone Explorer

