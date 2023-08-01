IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

230108-N-UL352-1159 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 8, 2023) Two Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels operate in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8, during the International Maritime Security Construct’s Sentinel Shield exercise. During the exercise, unmanned and artificial intelligence systems operated in conjunction with USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) and a command center ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

