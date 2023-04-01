Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Banning Presents Certificates of Commendation to Marines with MCBB Headquarters and Support Battalion Camp Services on Camp Lester [Image 11 of 11]

    Col. Banning Presents Certificates of Commendation to Marines with MCBB Headquarters and Support Battalion Camp Services on Camp Lester

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kayla Staten 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Rivera Moya, with Camp Services, Marine Corps Base Butler, stands at attention during an award ceremony at building 6014, Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, on January 4, 2023. Col. David M. Banning, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, awarded Marines a Certificate of Commendation for their hard work and dedication while appointed as a Security Augmentation Force. Marines and Sailors from different units throughout Marine Corps Installations Pacific are selected to serve a temporary additional duty assignment to Camp Operations for seven months to provide services for Camp Foster, Camp Lester, and Plaza Housing. SAF Marines also assist the Provost Marshal’s Office with security during events and emergencies on base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla V. Staten)

    USMC
    Camp Lester
    Camp Operations
    MCIPAC
    SAF Marines

