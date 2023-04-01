U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Rivera Moya, with Camp Services, Marine Corps Base Butler, stands at attention during an award ceremony at building 6014, Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, on January 4, 2023. Col. David M. Banning, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, awarded Marines a Certificate of Commendation for their hard work and dedication while appointed as a Security Augmentation Force. Marines and Sailors from different units throughout Marine Corps Installations Pacific are selected to serve a temporary additional duty assignment to Camp Operations for seven months to provide services for Camp Foster, Camp Lester, and Plaza Housing. SAF Marines also assist the Provost Marshal’s Office with security during events and emergencies on base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla V. Staten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 00:06 Photo ID: 7583526 VIRIN: 230104-M-DG059-0003 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 5.81 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Banning Presents Certificates of Commendation to Marines with MCBB Headquarters and Support Battalion Camp Services on Camp Lester [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Kayla Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.